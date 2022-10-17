Was Asked to Quit AAP During CBI Questioning: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia left the CBI headquarters in the national capital on Monday after nine hours of questioning in the excise policy case.

He was summoned by the Central agency following which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a rally in support of Manish Sisodia on the way to CBI headquarters earlier today.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Sisodia alleged that the case against him was intended not to probe any scam but to "make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi".

"Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the 9 hour-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me, but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi," he alleged.

Sisodia further claimed that he was asked inside the CBI office to leave AAP and said that he was offered to be made the Chief Minister.

"I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told 'Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?'...I said I won't leave AAP for BJP. They said they'll make me CM," he alleged.

According to a CBI official, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has not been summoned tomorrow, however, he could be summoned again later.

Sisodia had arrived for questioning earlier today amid the allegations by the party of his possible arrest in the case.

Addressing the workers of the party before going to the agency headquarter, Sisodia had called upon AAP workers to "feel proud if he is sent to jail".

"They are preparing to send me to jail. CBI raided my residence but nothing was found. Don't feel sorry if I am sent to jail, feel proud," he said.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal linked Sisodia's summons to the Gujarat Assembly elections later this year and alleged that his Deputy Chief Minister would be arrested.

"Nothing was found in Manish's house raid, nothing was found in the bank locker. The case against them is completely false. He had to go to Gujarat for the election campaign. Arresting him to stop him from going. But the election campaign will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is promoting AAP today," Kejriwal tweeted this morning.

