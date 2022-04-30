Assam Rifles Seize Massive Consignment Of Areca Nuts In Mizoram

A huge consignment of smuggled areca nuts were seized by the Assam Rifles on Saturday in the Hmunhmeltha in Champhai district of Mizoram.

A statement from the Assam Rifles informed that the operation was jointly conducted based on specific inputs by a team comprising of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles and a representative of the Customs Department.

A total of 2,250 kilograms of areca nuts worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs was seized in the operation.