Assam Rifles Seize Massive Consignment Of Areca Nuts In Mizoram

A huge consignment of smuggled areca nuts were seized by the Assam Rifles on Saturday in the Hmunhmeltha in Champhai district of Mizoram.
A statement from the Assam Rifles informed that the operation was jointly conducted based on specific inputs by a team comprising of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles and a representative of the Customs Department.
A total of 2,250 kilograms of areca nuts worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs was seized in the operation.
Further legal proceedings was initiated in the matter by the customs department.
Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles statement read, “Ongoing smuggling of areca nut is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.”
“Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram,” it added.