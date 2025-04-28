Assam Shines with Two Padma Shri Honours at Civil Investiture Ceremony 2025

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the prestigious Padma Awards for 2025 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhawan today. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other Union Ministers.

A total of 4 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri Awards were conferred. Among the 57 Padma Shri recipients, five individuals from Assam and the Northeastern states were honoured for their significant contributions:

Joynacharan Bathari – Padma Shri (Assam) – Art Prof. Anil Kumar Boro – Padma Shri (Assam) – Literature and Education Prof. Arunoday Saha – Padma Shri (Tripura) – Literature and Education Prof. David R. Syiemlieh – Padma Shri (Meghalaya) – Literature and Education Naren Gurung – Padma Shri (Sikkim) – Art

The Padma awardees will pay homage at the National War Memorial tomorrow morning, April 29, 2025. They will also visit Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya as part of the ongoing celebrations.

Full List Here:

