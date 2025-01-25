Padma Shri Recognizes Dimasa Music Legend and Social Innovators from Northeast

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the President of India Droupadi Murmu announced the prestigious Padma Shri award, recognizing distinguished personalities from various states. Among the recipients, four notable figures from Northeast India have been honoured for their contributions to folk art, social service, and agriculture.

Assam’s Joynacharan Bathari: The Guardian of Dimasa Folk Music

Joynacharan Bathari

Joynacharan Bathari (84), also known as the “Joy of Dimasa,” has been conferred the Padma Shri for his six decades of dedication to preserving and propagating Dimasa folk music. As the senior-most flagbearer of Dimasa tribal folk traditions, Bathari has played a key role in safeguarding the oral music, songs, and cultural expressions of the Dimasa community in Northeast India.

Proficient in traditional Dimasa musical instruments, including the Khram (drum) and Muri (flute), Bathari has also introduced new dimensions to Dimasa folk dances, such as Baidima, Jaobani, and Jaopinbani. Additionally, he has documented Dimasa folklore, authoring books like The Monkey and the Tortoise and Tale of an Elderly Dimasa Couple. His performances have helped popularize Dimasa folk traditions across India.

Nagaland’s L. Hangthing: The ‘Fruit Man of Noklak’

L Hangthing

Nagaland’s L. Hangthing (58) has been recognized with the Padma Shri for his pioneering contributions to horticulture. A fruit farmer from Noklak, Hangthing has over 30 years of expertise in cultivating non-native fruits, introducing crops like litchi and oranges to his region. His knowledge-sharing initiatives have benefited over 200 farmers across 40 villages, significantly enhancing their income.

Hangthing’s journey began in childhood when he started collecting discarded fruit seeds from vendors and experimenting on his family’s farmland. Today, his innovative farming techniques are practised by over 400 households in the area, making him a key figure in Nagaland’s agricultural development.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Jumde Yomgam Gamlin: The ‘Nasha Mukti Ki Nayika’

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin

Social reformer Jumde Yomgam Gamlin (59) from Arunachal Pradesh has been honoured for her tireless efforts in drug de-addiction and community service over the past three decades. She founded Mothers Vision, an NGO that operates a 30-bed spirituality-based De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre.

Gamlin has led numerous anti-drug campaigns, working with local women, community leaders, and authorities to eradicate marijuana and opium cultivation in the Geku and Katan regions. Her NGO has helped over 700 individuals overcome addiction, while also empowering 2,000+ women through vocational training programs and financial assistance.

Sikkim’s Naren Gurung: The ‘Guru of Nepali Folk Music’

Naren Gurung

Veteran folk artist Naren Gurung (70) from Sikkim has been recognized for his six decades of work in preserving and promoting Sikkimese Nepali folk music. A versatile artist, Gurung has played a crucial role in reviving Bhutia and Lepcha musical traditions, performing at national and international festivals to showcase Sikkim’s rich heritage.

A regular performer on radio and television, Gurung is also an accomplished Bhajan singer with 30 devotional songs to his credit. He has mentored young artists, released numerous folk and contemporary audio albums, and performed at prominent events, including the Sanjari Concert and IGNCA. His work has gained international recognition, with performances in the USA, UK, and Kenya.

It may be mentioned that these Padma Shri awardees from Northeast India exemplify dedication to cultural preservation, social reform, and innovation, making significant contributions to their respective fields.

Meghalaya's Prof. David Reid Syiemlieh – Eminent Historian and Former UPSC Chairman

Prof. David R. Syiemlieh

Prof. David R. Syiemlieh is a distinguished academician with an extensive career in history and higher education. He completed his early education at Dr Graham's Homes, Kalimpong (1958–1970), and later graduated with honours in history from St. Edmund's College, Shillong. He pursued further studies at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, where he obtained a master's degree in History (1976), MPhil (1980), and a PhD (1985).

Career: Prof. Syiemlieh’s academic journey began in St. Edmund’s College, where he taught undergraduate students (1977–1979). He then joined the Department of History at NEHU in 1979, rising through the ranks to become a Professor. Throughout his career, he held several significant positions at NEHU, including:

Dean of Students' Welfare

Head of the Department of History

Controller of Examinations

Registrar

Pro-Vice-Chancellor

He served as Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh, from 5 October 2011. Additionally, Prof. Syiemlieh is the former Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India.

Contributions to History and Research: Prof. Syiemlieh is well-known for his research on the history of North East India. He has authored several books and articles, with notable contributions, including the discovery of the date of death and final days of Tirot Sing, the Khasi chief who resisted British colonial expansion. He also located the grave of Thomas Jones, the Welsh missionary who first arrived in the Khasi Hills.

His academic leadership extended beyond teaching and research. He served as Honorary Director of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), North Eastern Regional Centre, Shillong, and was a member of the Indian Council of Historical Research and ICSSR, New Delhi.

Recognition and Fellowships: Prof. Syiemlieh has been recognized for his scholarly achievements, receiving several prestigious fellowships and grants:

Charles Wallace Grant for research in the UK

for research in the UK India-France Cultural Exchange for research in Paris

for research in Paris Senior Fulbright Fellowship for research in the US

He has been affiliated with Notre Dame University and served as President of the North East India History Association (2010–2011). In 2012, he delivered his address as Sectional President of the Modern India Section at the 73rd session of the Indian History Congress in Mumbai.

Public Service: Prof. Syiemlieh’s dedication to public service was acknowledged by the President of India, who appointed him as a member of the Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi.

Legacy and Family: Prof. Syiemlieh's contributions to education, history, and public service continue to leave a lasting impact. He is married to Maxine Sohkhlet, and together they have two sons, Colin and Reuben. His legacy extends through his scholarly work and his leadership in shaping India’s academic landscape.

Tripura's Arunoday Saha – Eminent Academic, Former Vice-Chancellor, Politician, and Writer

Arunoday Saha

Arunoday Saha is a distinguished academic and scholar with a strong foundation in Economics. He completed his Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from Presidency College, Kolkata, followed by a Master’s degree (M.A.) from Calcutta University. He further advanced his education with a Ph.D. in Economics from Utah State University.

Career: Arunoday Saha’s career as an educator reached a significant milestone when he was appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University in 2007, after it became a central university. He held the position until his retirement on 18 February 2013, making notable contributions to the growth and development of the university during his tenure.

Apart from his academic and administrative roles, Saha is also a politician affiliated with the Indian National Congress. He has been involved in public service and expressed his commitment to the party, stating, "My family has traditionally been with the Congress, but this nomination as a Congress candidate for Lok Sabha is slightly unexpected. But as the party has honored me, I will also do my best in the election."

Literary Contributions: In addition to his academic achievements, Arunoday Saha is a recognized writer. His works have been published in various journals and newspapers, contributing to the intellectual landscape. He has also authored books, showcasing his expertise and insights in his areas of interest.

Personal Life: Arunoday Saha's personal life includes the loss of his wife, Prof. Manjari Choudhury, in 2010. Despite this personal tragedy, he has continued his professional and political engagements.

Legacy: Arunoday Saha is known for his pioneering role in shaping Tripura University as a central institution of higher learning. His contributions as an academic leader, politician, and writer continue to influence the fields of education and public service in Tripura and beyond.

Mizoram's Renthlei Lalrawna – Mizo Recipient of the Bhasha Samman Award

Renthlei Lalrawna

Renthlei Lalrawna is a prominent Mizo writer and scholar recognized for his significant contributions to the development of the Mizo language. He was honored with the prestigious Bhasha Samman Award, conferred by the Sahitya Akademi, India's National Academy of Letters. The Bhasha Samman is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective languages, and Renthlei Lalrawna's work stands as a testament to this honor.

Bhasha Samman Award: The Bhasha Samman was instituted by the Sahitya Akademi in 1996 to recognize and reward exceptional efforts in the promotion and development of Indian languages. Renthlei Lalrawna received this award for his remarkable contributions to Mizo literature and language development. The award comes with a cash prize of ₹1,00,000/- and other benefits.

Fields of Contribution: Lalrawna’s efforts span across various domains, including writing, scholarship, editing, and translation. His work has helped in the preservation and growth of the Mizo language, ensuring its continued relevance in modern times.

Legacy: As a recipient of the Bhasha Samman, Renthlei Lalrawna's contributions have had a lasting impact on the Mizo language and its literary community. His work continues to inspire and encourage others to contribute to the advancement and enrichment of their native languages.