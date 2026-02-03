Assam Skaters Shine at 25th National Speed Skating Championship in Chennai

Assam’s young skating talents delivered an impressive performance at the 25th National Speed Skating Championship, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai from January 31 to February 2, 2026. The prestigious event saw the participation of nearly 1,400 skaters from across the country, turning the venue into a vibrant arena of speed, skill and competition.

Despite tough competition, skaters from Assam stood out by winning several medals across age categories, bringing pride to the state.

In the Under-6 category, Neerja Bora clinched a bronze medal in the 1000-metre race, while Rajbi Nath secured bronze in the 400-metre event. Kabyansh Kashyap also added to Assam’s tally with a bronze in the 1000-metre race. Aarav Saikia impressed by winning two bronze medals, one in the 100-metre road race and another in the 200-metre rink race.

The Under-10 category saw Rudra Sharma putting up a strong show with a silver medal in the 1000-metre rink race and a bronze in the 400 metres. Navam Nihan Borah won silver in the 200-metre rink race.

In the Under-12 category, Akarsh Kumar emerged as a standout performer, winning gold in the 1000-metre rink race and silver in the 400 metres. Mousam Deka added another bronze to the state’s medal haul in the 200-metre rink race.

For the Under-14 category, Riyan Patra won a bronze medal in the 100-metre road race, while in the special category, Parikshit Chondai also secured a bronze medal.

Assam teams performed strongly in group events as well. The Under-8 boys’ and girls’ teams won gold medals in recreational inline skating and bronze medals in quad skating. The Under-8 boys’ quad team earned a silver medal. In the Under-12 category, the boys’ team won silver in recreational inline skating and bronze in quad skating, while the girls’ team secured bronze medals. The Under-14 girls’ team capped off the campaign with silver medals in both recreational inline and quad skating events.

Congratulating the athletes, Suman Deka, General Secretary of the Assam Speed Skating Association, praised the skaters for their dedication and discipline, stating that the results reflect the growing strength of speed skating in Assam.

