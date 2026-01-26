Guwahati: Young Skaters Compete in 3rd North East Roller Skating Championship

The 3rd North East Roller Skating Championship was successfully held at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati’s Sarusajai on January 25, with enthusiastic participation from across the region.

The one-day event was organised by the North East Sports Guild to promote roller skating in the Northeast and provide a competitive platform for emerging talent.

The championship witnessed participation from over 200 skaters representing Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Events were conducted in both inline and quad skating formats across seven different age groups for boys and girls. In total, 63 races were held, with skaters showcasing impressive speed, balance and control throughout the competition.

Several skaters with national-level experience took part, adding to the excitement of the event. Participants from Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur, Goalpara and Sainik School stood out with strong performances, securing the top positions and winning the highest number of medals.

The event was inaugurated with motivational addresses by noted Assamese cricketer Javed Zaman, former IPS officer Violet Baruah and youth leader Arkasish Chaliha. They shared their personal experiences and encouraged young athletes to stay committed and work hard to achieve success in sports.

At the closing ceremony, the winners were felicitated with medals and cash prizes. The championship began on a solemn note with a tribute paid to Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, creating a moment of remembrance and respect.

Organisers expressed hope that the third North East Roller Skating Championship would open new avenues for the sport in the region and play a key role in nurturing future skating talent from the Northeast.

