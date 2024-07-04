Assam Student In Bengaluru Stabs College Guard To Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru, where a 22-year-old college student allegedly stabbed a security guard to death for not allowing him to re-enter his college during its annual day celebrations, the police reported.
The deceased, Jai Kishan Roy, 52, hailed from Bihar and served as both a security guard and a member of the discipline committee at Sindhi College, located in Kempapura, Bengaluru North. The accused, identified as Bhargav Jyothi Burman, 22, and a third-year BA student at Sindhi College, is a native of Assam.
According to a police officer, Burman was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol when he attacked Roy around 2 pm. The officer stated, "The local people caught him, and he was arrested by the police. We are waiting for Burman’s blood sample report to confirm the alcohol content in his body. There were other students who witnessed the incident."
The college management had informed the students in advance that no one would be allowed to re-enter the college once they left the compound during the annual day festivities. “Burman had gone out and tried to enter the campus again, which is when Roy resisted,” the officer added.
In a fit of anger, Burman reportedly bought a knife from a nearby shop and stabbed Roy three times, resulting in his death. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.