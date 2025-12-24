Assam Students Shine at National Kala Utsav 2025, Win Multiple Awards

Students from Assam put up a strong show at the National Level Kala Utsav 2025, winning several honours across different art categories.

The boys’ team of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School won the second prize in the Instrumental Music (Orchestra) category at the national competition held in Pune on Wednesday.

In addition, four other schools from Assam received special prizes in different categories. Lengeri Higher Secondary School won a special prize in Instrumental Music (Solo), while Pragjyotika Senior Secondary School was recognised in the Theatre (Group) category. PM SHRI C.S. Rawanapar Model Higher Secondary School received a special prize in Visual Art (3D), and Delhi Public School ONGC Nazira was awarded in the Vocal Music (Group) category.

The awards were presented during the valedictory session of the national competition held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, where students from across the country showcased their talents.

Kala Utsav is a national initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, aimed at promoting arts education and encouraging creativity among school students.

This year, 25 students from Assam were selected for the national event after being shortlisted during the state-level Kala Utsav competition organised by Samagra Shiksha Assam on November 3 at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. These students represented Assam at the national Kala Utsav held in Pune from December 20 to 22.

Students from the state competed in a wide range of categories, including vocal and instrumental music, dance, theatre, visual arts, traditional storytelling and indigenous crafts, marking a strong and diverse presence of Assam at the national cultural platform.

