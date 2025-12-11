Northeast Journalists Awarded at 3rd Kalyan Barooah Awards 2025 in New Delhi

The Third Annual Kalyan Barooah Awards 2025 were conferred in New Delhi on Thursday, celebrating the legacy of late journalist Kalyan Barooah and recognising outstanding contributions to journalism and literature from the Northeast. The event was organised jointly by Delhi-based NGO My Home India and the North East Media Forum on Baruah’s birth anniversary.

The ceremony, which began at 4:30 PM, honoured four eminent journalists and writers for their significant impact across print, electronic, and digital media. This year’s awardees included Monalisa Changkija, Amal Goswami, Kshetrimayum Premchand, and Mridul Kumar Handique, each felicitated in their respective categories.

Monalisa Changkija, editor of Nagaland Page, received the Kalyan Barooah Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades-long contribution to journalism and public discourse.

Amal Goswami, Chief Correspondent of Dainik Janambhumi, was honoured with the award in the Print Media category.

In the Electronic Media segment, Manipur-based journalist Kshetrimayum Premchand was recognised for his impactful work.

In the Digital Media category, Mridul Kumar Handique of Asomiya Pratidin Digital received the Kalyan Barooah Award.

The award ceremony served as a platform to bring national visibility to the region’s media and literary talent, while highlighting the Northeast’s growing influence in India’s journalistic landscape. Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan attended the event as the Chief Guest, along with several distinguished personalities who congratulated the awardees.

The selection committee for this year’s awards comprised five jury members: Mousumi Chakraborty, Programme Head at Akashvani; senior journalist Achinta Bora; The Hindu journalist Sandeep Phukan; BBC journalist Sachin Gogoi; and Professor Shashwati Goswami.

