Assam witnessing a new wave of development: Union minister Shivraj Chouhan

While addressing a gathering in Assam’s Guwahati, Union Minister for Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday, stated that the entire northeast has been witnessing a new chapter of development and added that the union budget had laid a strong foundation for India’s development, especially in northeastern states.

Advertisment

Union minister Chauhan remarked that the Union Budget 2026 is not only a document, but it is a roadmap that gives wings to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

Hitting out at the Congress party, the Union Minister said that for decades, Congress has just considered the North East, especially Assam, as its vote bank rather than focusing on its development.

According to him,m the Congress party had just kept Assam and the entire north east ‘underdeveloped’ and ‘unstable’. Apart from that, Chouhan appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for making northeast a developed region.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget has strengthened the Centre-Assam partnership through higher capital investment, tax devolution, grants and welfare schemes. According to the Ministry, Assam will be receiving 50-year interest-free loans from the centre for the creation of durable infrastructure.