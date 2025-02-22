Shivraj Singh Chouhan Complains Against Air India For Broken Seats

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses unhappiness over Air India. Expressing his anguish over the discomfort he experienced during his Air India flight from Bhopal to New Delhi he said that he was offered a “broken” seat.

Advertisment

In his X handle, Chouhan said that he was under the impression that Air India’s service would have improved following the erstwhile government-owned carrier’s takeover by the Tata group, but that turned out to be a “misconception”.

The minister questioning Air India management asked if it would “take steps to ensure that no passenger faces such inconvenience in future” or “continue to take advantage of the passengers’ compulsion to reach their destination early?”

In response to Chouhan’s post, Air India sought an apology on the social media platform and assured the minister that it was looking into the matter. Later, addressing the press, an Air India spokesperson stated that the carrier is conducting a “thorough investigation”.

“Air India deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to Hon’ble Union Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan ji on his flight from Bhopal to Delhi. This does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide to our guests, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” the Air India spokesperson said.

The flight that Mr Chouhan complained about was through Airbus A321 aircraft bearing registration VT-RTB. This particular aircraft is new and it was not an old plane that Air India got from its government ownership days. The age of the plane is just around one year as per reports.