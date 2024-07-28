Assam Woman Brutally Murdered by Lover in Delhi Flat

In a shocking incident, a young woman from Silchar, Assam, was brutally murdered in a flat in Delhi. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Sneha Nath Chaudhary, was stabbed to death by her lover, Raj Karmakar. The tragic event took place in the Pochanpur colony of Dwarka Sector-23.
Sneha Nath Chaudhary, a gym trainer at a gym centre was allegedly involved in a long-term love affair with Raj Karmakar, a resident of Channighat in Cachar. According to the Delhi Police, the couple had been experiencing conflicts for some time. On the day of the incident, Raj Karmakar visited Sneha's flat, leading to a heated argument between them. During the altercation, Raj Karmakar suddenly attacked Sneha with a knife, resulting in her immediate death.
The Delhi Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. They recovered Sneha's body and arrested Raj Karmakar, who was found with injuries. In the initial investigation, Raj Karmakar confessed to the police that he killed Sneha because she was involved with another man despite being in a relationship with him.
The Delhi Police are continuing their investigation into the case to uncover further details about the motive and circumstances surrounding this brutal murder.