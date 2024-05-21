Assam Woman Duped and Assaulted in Delhi Under False Job Pretext

In a disturbing incident, a woman from Assam was allegedly duped by a man named Ajit under the pretext of a job as a housemaid in Delhi. Upon arrival in the capital, she was taken to a residence where she faced harassment and physical assault.
According to reports, the victim, hailing from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, reached Delhi a week ago with Ajit. She was then housed at a residence owned by Krishna Kumar, with a tenant named Shambhu also residing there. The victim’s FIR details that she was asked to stay on the third floor of the building. After dinner, Shambhu allegedly began taking her pictures and videos without her consent. When the victim objected, a heated argument ensued, culminating in Shambhu pushing her, causing her to fall and sustain multiple injuries to her head and hand.
The altercation prompted someone to call the police, and a PCR vehicle arrived promptly, rescuing the woman and taking her to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was transferred to Lok Nayak Hospital for better care.
Dr. Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula, Coordinator of the Special Police Unit for North East (SPUNER), New Delhi, provided more details: “I received a call from Bhalswa Dairy, Outer Delhi Police Station about a woman from Assam. Our investigation revealed that Ajit, from her village, lured her to Delhi with a job offer. During her stay, Ajit, Shambhu, and other women took her pictures and made videos. When she resisted, a confrontation occurred, and she was pushed from the third floor, resulting in injuries to her left shoulder and head. Shambhu has been arrested, while Ajit remains at large.”
Nurala urged the people of Assam to verify the credentials of any job offers in Delhi to avoid such incidents. Coordination with Assam police is ongoing to track down Ajit and further investigate his background.