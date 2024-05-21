Assam Woman Duped and Assaulted in Delhi Under False Job Pretext

According to reports, the victim, hailing from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, reached Delhi a week ago with Ajit. She was then housed at a residence owned by Krishna Kumar, with a tenant named Shambhu also residing there. The victim’s FIR details that she was asked to stay on the third floor of the building. After dinner, Shambhu allegedly began taking her pictures and videos without her consent. When the victim objected, a heated argument ensued, culminating in Shambhu pushing her, causing her to fall and sustain multiple injuries to her head and hand.