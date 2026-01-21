Assam Woman Found Dead in Goa Under Mysterious Circumstances

The mysterious death of 40-year-old Mridusmita Saikia, a native of Amguri in Assam, in Goa has triggered widespread concern and suspicion, with family members alleging foul play and demanding a thorough investigation.

Mridusmita Saikia, a highly educated woman who had completed her BCA in 2006, had been living in Goa for the past four years in a rented house in Arambol for work-related reasons. She was also associated with various professional engagements, including work linked to the cultural sector.

According to information available, Mridusmita was found lying motionless on her bed at her rented accommodation. The house owner, Ritesh Bhatlekar, first noticed her in an unresponsive condition and informed her family. The incident came to light on Magh Bihu, after which her family rushed to Goa and approached the police seeking a detailed probe.

Family members suspect that Mridusmita may have been murdered, a claim that has added to the shock surrounding her sudden death. Goa Police have said that her death is currently being treated as suspicious and is under investigation. Preliminary findings have suggested a possible drug overdose, though officials said the autopsy did not reveal any visible injury marks.

The case gained further attention after Goa Police arrested Aleksei Leonov, a 37-year-old Russian national, in Arambol on January 16 in connection with the murder of two Russian women. During interrogation, Leonov allegedly claimed that he had also killed Mridusmita Saikia by smothering her.

However, senior police officials later clarified that there is no confirmed evidence so far linking Leonov to Mridusmita’s death. “The post-mortem did not show any injury marks, and his claim is yet to be established,” a senior police officer said, adding that the matter is still under investigation.

Leonov has been formally arrested for the murders of Elena Kashtanova, his live-in partner, and Elena Vaneeva, both Russian nationals. The two women were allegedly killed within hours of each other, and their throats were slit. Leonov reportedly told police that monetary disputes led to the killings.

During questioning, Leonov claimed to have killed 10 to 12 women across different parts of India. Police, however, said many of these claims were exaggerated or false. In at least two cases, women whom Leonov claimed to have murdered were found to be alive and had already left India.

“We believe he is either exaggerating or attempting to mislead investigators, possibly under the influence of psychotropic substances,” a police official said.

At present, police have confirmed Leonov’s involvement only in the murder of the two Russian women. His alleged links to other deaths, including that of the Assam woman, are being verified. The Russian Embassy has been informed, and steps are underway for the repatriation of the bodies of the two Russian victims.

Meanwhile, the family of Mridusmita Saikia continues to seek clarity and justice, as the investigation into her mysterious death remains ongoing.

