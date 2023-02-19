Assam Woman Wanted By Police Found Married To Gujarat Man

A man named Vimal Karia in Gujarat’s Porbandar has filed a petition with the magistrate to annul his marriage after finding out that the woman he had married six months ago, was a wanted criminal in Assam.

According to reports, the victim man had come across the woman’s profile on a matrimonial site and the two had tied the knot just six months ago. However, after coming to know about his wife’s real name, Karia found out about her past life and criminal cases in Assam and approached to get his wedding annulled.

The woman in question, Rita Chauhan had posed as Rita Das on the matrimonial site. She turned out to be a wanted criminal from Assam who along with her former husband, Anil Chauhan, are accused of stealing over 6,000 cars in Assam in the last 24 years. In September last year, Anil Chauhan had been arrested by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Rita is an accused in cases including fraud, theft, murder, and Rhino poaching in Assam. After coming across her profile on the matrimonial site, the victim Vimal Karia found out that she had been divorced, which she had mentioned on her profile. To that, he sought her divorce certificate ahead of their wedding arrangements which she subtly dodged giving various excuses.

However, the couple went on to get married in Ahmedabad. Six months into their wedding, Rita reportedly asked to go back to Assam to sort out some land related issue. Vimal agreed to it and she left with his ATM card, Rs 5,000 in cash and a mobile phone. They remained in contact over phone for the next few days, but soon after that, Vimal’s calls started to go unanswered. One day Rita’s lawyer picked the phone to inform Vimal that she had been arrested in Assam and needed Rs 1 lakh to get her out on bail, assuring him that the matter was not too serious.

It was only after checking out his wife’s court documents that Vimal came to know of her real name. A quick Google search revealed all about her past life including the criminal charges against her name in Assam.