Assam Youth Found Hanging Inside Rented Room in Bengaluru

The mysterious death of a youth from Assam in Bengaluru has shocked his family and community back home, reports said on Thursday.
The deceased youth has been identified as Tupan Das, who hailed from Sialtek in Cachar district's Katigorah.
Reports said that Tupan Das had moved to Bengaluru a few months ago in search of better economic opportunities and was working as a security guard for a company in the city.
Recently, the youth was reportedly found hanging in his friend's room at their rented accommodation in Bengaluru.
After Tupan's family back in Katigorah was informed about the incident, a shadow of grief was cast over his family. The bereaved family suspects foul play, alleging that Tupan was murdered. They have called for a thorough investigation into the incident urged authorities to uncover the truth behind his mysterious death.