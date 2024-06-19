Unidentified Assailants Allegedly Hack Assam Youth to Death in Meghalaya

In yet another tragic incident, a youth from Assam was found dead in neighboring state of Meghalaya on Wednesday, reports said.
As per sources, the deceased youth has been identified as Noor Alam Sheikh, hails from Dhubri's Tamarhat.
He had reportedly traveled to Tikrikilla in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district in search of employment.
Sources said that Noor Alam had celebrated Eid and left for work to the neighboring state on Tuesday. However, according to allegations leveled, he fell victim to a heinous crime, with unidentified assailants tying his hands and feet before killing him.
The perpetrators then clicked a photo of his lifeless body and sent the images to his family, causing immense grief and shock, sources added.
Following the horrific discovery, Noor Alam's family approached the Tamarhat police, seeking assistance to recover his body.