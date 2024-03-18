National

Assam Youth Goes Missing In Tamil Nadu

The missing youth, identified as Sauna Bhumij, is a resident of Mariani under Assam’s Jorhat district.
Pratidin Bureau

A youth hailing from Assam has reportedly gone missing while en route to Tamil Nadu in pursuit of employment.

Sources revealed that Bhumij was en route to Tamil Nadu when he reportedly disappeared at Purulia train station in West Bengal. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear.

The matter came to light after the family lodged a complaint at the local police station after an exhaustive seven-day search yielded no leads.

Assam police

