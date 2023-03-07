‘Maa, Please Save Me’ Assam Youth before Being Chopped into Pieces in UP

In yet another sensational case, the body of a youth from Assam was found cut into two pieces in Uttar Pradesh, as per reports emerged on Tuesday.

Before getting killed, he contacted his mother and pleaded, “Maa, please save me. They are going to kill me. I won’t be able to see you again. Please save me Maa.”

According to sources, the body of the deceased, identified as Tutan De, was found mysteriously cut into two pieces on the railway track of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Tutan was a resident of Hatibhanga Colony in Lumding.

The deceased was employed as a bedroll provider in the AC compartment of train.

On March 1, the youth started his journey from Lumding to Dibrugarh and later from Dibrugarh, he took Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur special Holi train to work as a bedroll provider in the train.

The deceased’s family suspects that Tutan was killed inside the train and his body was dumped on the railway track at Gorakhpur Station.

Before getting killed, Tutan called his mother and informed that he is going to be killed. He said that a plan was made by the murderers about how to kill him. He claimed that he was going to be killed on Saturday night.

Although at the beginning, his family was in disbelief and thought he may be afraid. However, unfortunately at last his family got the news about his death.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to identify and nab the culprits.