NorthEast United FC Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Singapore

NorthEast United FC paid a poignant tribute to Zubeen Garg during India’s 1-1 draw with Singapore in the Asia Cup football qualifier on Thursday.

The Highlander Brigade, the club’s fan group, placed a number 10 jersey on the empty seat, featuring a photo of Garg playing football and the caption: “Football is life”. In a social media post, they wrote:

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS. A seat left empty. A thousand hearts full! For the man who sang our dreams, lived our passion, and loved football like life itself, we paid tribute to the legend in the place where he took his last breath."

Garg, 52, died on September 19 in Singapore.

He was a passionate football fan; he had travelled to Russia to watch the FIFA World Cup and often encouraged youth in Assam to embrace the sport.

"Football is the game he loved the most. Zubeen Da, you’re not gone. You’re just playing from the skies now. Forever our music. Forever our roar. Forever our Zubeen Da!" the post added.

