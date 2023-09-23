Assamese Film Industry Needs to Improve With Originality: Imtiaz at The Conclave 2023

When asked about South Indian Films are doing way better than Assamese movies, despite the fact that both industries were established almost together in the 30s, the Bollywood director reacted saying, “Cinemas don’t operate in isolation or in a vacuum. They are a part of many things. One must have noticed that many things are similar at the same status in the South, East or West. However, there are many infrastructural things which need to get improved. There are many things which need to come to a certain level of popularity including the Cinema. Apart from creating a Cinema, there are many aspects like distribution, the number of theatres, the whole pipeline of Cinema theatres and distributors, makers, presence of finance, that the whole market has to get ready. It takes a while; the South film industry has done it over a period of time. Moreover, they have survived because they have a very faithful audience base that comes to the theatre and watches movies. In the South, the audience take charge and take action, if anyone caught doing piracy. Also, there is also a difference between the flavour of East and the South. There is more delicacy and sophistication in movies from the East, while, the South can also grab your attention very fast with its stories.”