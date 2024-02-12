Assamese Included For CAPF Exams Among 13 Regional Languages

Assamese will be one of the 13 regional languages in which candidates can opt to appear for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruitment examinations from now on, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.
The constable recruitment examination in the CAPF like CRPF, BSF, and CISF will, for the first time, be held in 13 regional languages alongside Hindi and English. The exams are scheduled to take place from February 10 to March 7, with approximately 48 lakh candidates expected to appear in 128 cities nationwide, as per an official statement.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has announced that the constable (general duty) examination for recruitment in CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, starting from January 1, 2024.
The landmark decision was made by the home minister to boost the involvement of local young people in the Central Armed Police Forces and to encourage the use of regional languages, as per the statement.
In addition to Hindi and English, the question papers will now be created in 13 other regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani.
The constable examination, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), is a prominent recruitment test that draws in a large number of young people from all over the country.
The MHA and the SSC have agreed to collaborate in order to enable the examination to be conducted in 13 regional languages, as well as Hindi and English. Consequently, the SSC has released a notification regarding this matter.
The choice will lead to hundreds of thousands of young people participating in the exam in their native language, enhancing their chances of being selected.
Therefore, this test will be more widely accessible to candidates across the entire country, ensuring that everyone has an equal chance at employment.
The statement mentioned that the central government's initiative provides young people across the country with a valuable chance to take the constable (GD) exam in the Central Armed Police Forces, conducted by the SSC, in their native language. This opportunity allows them to pursue a career in serving the nation.