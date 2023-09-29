Manipur: CAPF Officers Hold Crucial Meet; Appeal Students to Cooperate with Security Forces

“Manipur Police appeals to the students to co-operate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and bringing normalcy back early. Any miscreants taking advantage of the current situation will be firmly dealt by police,” the state police wrote on X.

Meanwhile, reports emerged on yesterday evening that the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Heingang in the Imphal East district were attacked by protestors. The Manipur Police however said that the reports of the chief minister’s residence being mobbed were ‘false and misleading’. They further stated that adequate security have been put in place.