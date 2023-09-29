Manipur: CAPF Officers Hold Crucial Meet; Appeal Students to Cooperate with Security Forces

In a bid to ensure law and order situation in the violence-hit state of Manipur, senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Thursday held a crucial meeting at the police headquarters in the state’s capital Imphal.
According to information, in the meeting, the officers were apprised of the injuries of students as well as security personnel and discussed to use minimum force in dealing with the public, especially students.
Informing about the meeting, the Manipur Police took to platform X and wrote, “A meeting of senior officers of CAPF was held at PHQ, Imphal to discuss the present law and order situation in the state.”
“The officers were apprised of the unfortunate injuries of students as well as security personnel. The forces discussed to use minimum force in dealing with the public especially students,” it further said.
The police also appealed all students to co-operate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and bringing normalcy to the state.
“Manipur Police appeals to the students to co-operate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and bringing normalcy back early. Any miscreants taking advantage of the current situation will be firmly dealt by police,” the state police wrote on X.
Meanwhile, reports emerged on yesterday evening that the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Heingang in the Imphal East district were attacked by protestors. The Manipur Police however said that the reports of the chief minister’s residence being mobbed were ‘false and misleading’. They further stated that adequate security have been put in place.