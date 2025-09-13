Assam’s Administrative Veteran M. Angamuthu to Lead Mumbai Port Authority

M. Angamuthu, a veteran Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been named the new Chairman of the Mumbai Port Authority by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel & Training.

After reaching superannuation, Angamuthu, who is currently the Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, will take over for Rajiv Jalota, who resigned in October 2024, according to the notification.

One must remember Angamuthu's administrative tenure in Assam is of most relevance by virtue of the time he served as the Kamrup Metro’s District Commissioner. From before 2014 until February 20, 2018, he worked for almost four years in the Kamrup Metro District. At a pivotal point, he was the district's leader.

After serving in Kamrup Metro, he was named Chief Executive Officer of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Urban Development Department. Later, Virendra Mittal succeeded him in Kamrup Metro.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his appointment as Chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust.

Since Rajiv Jalota's superannuation, the Mumbai Port Trust—one of India's twelve principal government ports—has operated without a regular chairman. Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority, had been in additional charge of the Mumbai Port in the interim.

