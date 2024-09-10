Assam's Mission Ranjan Das Takes Oath as Member of Rajya Sabha

Assam BJP leader Mission Ranjan Das took oath as a Member of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to Das in the Parliament House.
Along with Das, Jagdeep Dhankhar also administered oath to Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee as the Member of Rajya Sabha.
"Hon'ble Members, Oath or Affirmation is a Constitutional prescription under Article 99 of the Constitution and is also a solemn occasion. Deviation from the chosen format has potential to vitiate the oath. I urge the Hon'ble Members to conform to the chosen format,” Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Mission Ranjan Das is a former MLA from Karimganj and serving as the chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).
It may be mentioned that, last month, the BJP named Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das from Assam to contest in the upcoming Rajya Sabha bye-elections. They are among nine names put forward by the party, according to an official notification on Tuesday.