BJP Names Rameswar Teli, Mission Ranjan Das From Assam For RS Bypolls

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the upcoming bye-elections to fill up 12 vacant seats of the Rajya Sabha for September 3. This was necessitated by several prominent leaders who shifted to the Lok Sabha after the recent general elections. Among them are the seats of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, all of whom secured positions in the Lok Sabha.