‘OIL’ Gets ‘Maharatna’ Status, 13 Names Included in CPSE List

Informing about the upgradation, the Department of Public Enterprises took to their official Twitter handle on Thursday saying, “Union Finance Minister approved upgradation of Oil India Ltd (OIL) to ‘Maharatna’ Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE). OIL will be the 13th Maharatna amongst the CPSEs. OIL is an M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas CPSE with annual turnover of Rs 41,039 crores and net profit of Rs 9854 crores for the YEAR 2022-23.”