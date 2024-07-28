Assam's Raman Deka Named 9th Governor of Chhattisgarh

In addition to Deka's appointment, several other key positions were filled:

Santosh Gangwar has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand.

CP Radhakrishnan will serve as the new Governor of Maharashtra.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been given the responsibility of Governor of Rajasthan.

Laxman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the Governor of Assam, with additional charge of Manipur.

Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Om Prakash Mathur will take over as the Governor of Sikkim.

CH Vijayshankar has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.