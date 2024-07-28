Assam's Raman Deka Named 9th Governor of Chhattisgarh

The central government announced the appointment of new governors in various states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and others, late on Saturday night. Among the notable appointments, Raman Deka has been named the 9th Governor of Chhattisgarh.
Raman Deka, a prominent figure from Assam, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Born on March 1, 1954, in Sualkuchi in Assam's Kamrup district, Deka has a long history of political involvement and public service. He has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Deka, a graduate, is one of the founding members of the BJP and has held various important positions within the party. His extensive experience and dedication to public service have earned him this significant appointment.
In addition to Deka's appointment, several other key positions were filled:
Santosh Gangwar has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand.
CP Radhakrishnan will serve as the new Governor of Maharashtra.
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been given the responsibility of Governor of Rajasthan.
Laxman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the Governor of Assam, with additional charge of Manipur.
Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.
Om Prakash Mathur will take over as the Governor of Sikkim.
CH Vijayshankar has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.
K Kailashnathan has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.