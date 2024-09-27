Assam’s Sualkuchi Recognized as Top Craft Tourism Village by Ministry of Tourism

In a significant achievement, Assam’s Sualkuchi has been honored as one of the best craft tourism villages in India, as announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, on September 27, 2024, coinciding with World Tourism Day.
The Best Tourism Villages Competition, aimed at promoting tourism in India’s villages, was introduced in 2023 to identify and recognize villages that preserve and promote cultural and natural assets through community-based values and sustainable practices.
In its inaugural edition in 2023, the competition attracted applications from 795 villages. This year, the second edition received an impressive 991 applications from 30 states and Union Territories, with 36 villages being recognized as winners across eight categories.