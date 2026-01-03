Astalakshmi Carnival 2026 Kicks Off in Delhi Celebrating Northeast India’s Culture and Cuisine

The Astalakshmi Carnival 2026 commenced in vibrant style at the PSOI Club Lawn, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, offering Delhi residents an immersive celebration of the cultural richness of Northeast India. The two-day festival, organised by Yugasutra, brings together food, music, traditional and contemporary performances, and interactive activities to build a meaningful cultural bridge between the Northeast and the national capital.

The carnival was formally inaugurated at 6 pm, with the venue decorated in traditional motifs and vivid colours reflecting the festival’s theme of unity in diversity. Former IAS officer M P Bezbaruah, widely recognised for chairing the committee formed after the death of Arunachal student Nido Tania, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Addressing the audience, Bezbaruah emphasised the need to showcase the Northeast’s cultural diversity as a source of pride and called for more initiatives connecting the region to wider audiences.

The evening began with a Sattriya dance performance by students of Bhabananda Borbayan, highlighting the grace, discipline and spiritual depth of Assam’s classical dance tradition. This was followed by a Northeast folk fusion performance by students of Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, blending traditional folk rhythms with contemporary interpretations.

A key highlight of the day was a conversation and musical session with Assamese singer-songwriter Joi Barua, moderated by filmmaker Utpal Borpujari. The interactive session allowed the audience to engage directly with Barua, offering insights into his musical journey and deep cultural roots.

The celebrations continued with a Bihu Husori performance by ASSA ND, transporting attendees to the heart of Assam’s traditional Bihu festivities through rhythmic beats, traditional attire, and collective energy. The evening concluded with a band performance by White Bridge, blending contemporary sounds with folk influences.

Beyond the main stage, Day 1 featured creative and participatory activities, including an Open Live Painting Session inspired by the landscapes and traditions of Northeast India. The Food Festival, starting at 1:30 pm, attracted long queues with its wide variety of authentic Northeastern dishes, demonstrating the power of cuisine as a medium of cultural exchange. The Open Stage, operational from 11:30 am onwards, encouraged spontaneous performances and community participation, reinforcing the inclusive spirit of the carnival.

Organisers expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming turnout, noting that the festival had succeeded in fostering curiosity and appreciation for the Northeast’s cultural heritage. Situated in Chanakyapuri’s diplomatic enclave, the carnival drew a diverse audience including students, families, and members of the diplomatic community.

With free entry and an open invitation to all, the Astalakshmi Carnival 2026 reaffirmed its commitment to accessibility and cultural inclusion. Day 2 promises more engaging performances, including traditional dances, DJ sets, open mic sessions, and a special Magh Bihu celebration, ensuring that the festival continues to celebrate the Northeast’s rich cultural tapestry.

