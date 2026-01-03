Guwahati: 10,000 Dancers to Perform Bagurumba on Jan 17 in Presence of PM Modi

After Bihu and Jhumoir, Assam is now set to witness the Bodo traditional dance form, 'Bagurumba', on a grand stage in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that around 10,000 artistes will perform the Bagurumba dance in Guwahati on January 17, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to introduce Bagurumba, the traditional folk dance of the Bodo community, to a global audience.

CM Sarma said the state government has taken this step to highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage and give international recognition to Bagurumba, just as Bihu and Jhumoir have gained widespread appreciation.

The Chief Minister also informed that he reviewed the preparations for the event during a video conference with district commissioners at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Saturday.

During the meeting, he took stock of the ongoing rehearsals and issued necessary instructions to ensure the smooth organisation of the large-scale cultural performance.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “After Bihu & Jhumoir, it’s time for Bagurumba to shine! On January 17, in the presence of Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji, 10,000+ artists will perform Bagurumba in Guwahati. Reviewed preparations as we look forward to take the vibrant Bodo folk danceform to the global stage.”

