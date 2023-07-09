At Least 15 Dead in Panchayat Poll Violence in West Bengal

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has sought detailed reports into the deaths from the district magistrates (DMs).

Notably, polling for 73,887 seats in West Bengal’s three-tier panchayat system began at 7 am on Saturday. A total of 2.06 lakh candidates were in the fray. A voter turnout of 66.28 per cent, provisionally, was recorded till 5 pm, while 5.67 crore people living in the state’s rural areas were eligible to vote, officials said.

The counting of votes is slated to be held on July 11. However, the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress demanded a repoll at a large number of polling booths after several incidents of ballot box and ballot paper looting were reported.