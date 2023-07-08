WB Panchayat Poll: BJP Worker Beaten to Death, Multiple Injuries Reported

Tension gripped Behar in West Bengal as violence erupted during the Panchayat Polls on Saturday, leading to tragic consequences.
According to sources, at booth number 1 in Falimari, a NJP worker was brutally beaten to death, while several policemen sustained injuries in the incident.
The injured were promptly taken to Maharaja Jitendra Hospital for medical treatment.
Additionally, another disturbing incident occurred at Bhagni No. 1 in Behar, where two BJP workers, including a woman named Radhika Barman and Chiranjit Karji, were injured due to firing.
These distressing incidents underscore the volatile atmosphere surrounding the panchayat polls in West Bengal's Behar.
Moreover, till now 9 people have been killed and several others have been injured as a consequence of the violence.