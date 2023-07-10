At Least 22 Dead As Nature Wreaks Havoc In North India

The region of north India has been facing a series of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall and cloudbursts.
According to reports, the natural disasters have claimed 17 lives in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J&K while five deaths were reported in the plains of UP, Punjab, and Rajasthan till now.
The floods have also damaged roads, bridges, buses, and buildings in several districts, including Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu.
It is to be mentioned that some stranded passengers have been rescued by the police and the civil administration. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh.
The IMD has also warned about the potential occurrence of flash floods and avalanches in Lahaul and Spiti districts due to continuous rainfall.
The overflowing of major rivers has posed a threat to the lives and properties of the people living near them. Tourists have been asked to avoid travelling during heavy rains and not to venture out near river bodies. A portion of the Leh-Manali national highway (NH3) was washed away due to the overflowing Beas River.
The state government has directed the administration to remain on ‘red alert’ mode to deal with any kind of situation.
The Chief Minister has urged the people to avoid unnecessary movement and has requested pilgrims coming to the state to plan their journey only after getting the latest weather information to avoid inconvenience.