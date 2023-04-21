At Least 22 Injured In Cylinder Blast In Kolkata

At least 22 people were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion that took place at a residential house in Kolkata on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported from Bichali Ghat area of the city.

“The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a cylinder blast,” Kolkata police said.

Following the incident, all the injured were admitted to a hospital.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the cause of the explosion was due to a gas leakage, which sparked a fire, leading to the blast.

"We were offering namaz when we realised a fire had broken out in the ground-floor flat," said a resident of the area.

"We initially thought it was a short circuit. Several of us rushed to try and douse the fire and rescue the wounded. My cousin Aftab Alam (47) was also helping out. But suddenly, while dousing the fire, huge flames engulfed the area. That is the reason why so many people received injuries. I had to rush Aftab to hospital. This has left us all shocked. Everyone is praying for the injured," he added.