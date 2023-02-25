At Least 8 Killed in Tragic Road Accident in MP’s Sidhi, Several Injured

As many as eight persons lost their lives and several others were injured after a truck collided with two buses from the rear in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi on late Friday night.

The incident took place near Barkhada village close to the Mohania tunnel. The mishap reportedly occurred due to a tyre burst in the truck. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

As per reports, the buses were carrying people returning from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally.

Mukesh Srivastava, SP, Rewa said, "Two buses were parked, a truck came from behind and got uncontrolled after its tyre got burst, leading to the collision. At least eight persons died, however, a probe is going on, and around 50 people are injured out of which 15-20 are severely injured."

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next-of-kin of deceased.

He also announced that an amount of Rs 2 lakh each has been sanctioned for the persons, severely injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh for people with normal injuries.

CM Chouhan also rushed to the Rewa Medical College to meet the injured soon after receiving the information.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said," The road accident in Sidhi (M.P.) is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. Treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."