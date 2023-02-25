EC Orders Sealing Meghalaya Borders With Assam & Bangladesh Till Poll Results

The Election Commission of India has ordered sealing of Meghalaya’s international border with Bangladesh and state border with Assam till the day of counting of votes in the poll-bound state.

It may mentioned that polling to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held on February 27 (Monday) and the results will be declared on March 2.

The preventive measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Speaking on the issue, State’s chief electoral officer F R Kharkong said, “All districts sharing the international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal. The movement of people in the border areas would also be restricted.”

Deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills stated if unregulated movement between India and Bangladesh is allowed, there is “likelihood of law and order problems” leading to danger to human life, safety and disturbance to public tranquility.

Meghalaya shares a 445-km and 885-km border with Bangladesh and Assam respectively.

The district administration has also banned movement of people within 1 km radius of the international border. The operation of ‘border haats’ has also been deferred till the completion of the election process.