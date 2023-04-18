Atiq-Ashraf Killings: NHRC Issues Notice to UP Police

Taking cognizance of the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Police.

In a notice issued to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), and Prayagraj's Commissioner of Police, the NHRC has asked them to submit the report within four weeks.

"The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken cognizance of complaints alleging that two brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were killed by miscreants in police custody in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on April 15, 2023," NHRC said in a statement.

The reports should cover all the aspects leading to the killings, copies of medical-legal certificates of the deceased, inquest report, post-mortem report, video cassette/CD of post-mortem examination, site plan of scene of occurrence of the crime, and magisterial enquiry report, it added.

On Saturday, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead inside the premises of MLN Medical College in Prayagraj. The killing was captured live on television channels as Atiq and Ashraf were about to speak to the media. The sound of indiscriminate fire was heard as both of them collapsed on the ground.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction.

Atiq Ahmad had a notorious past as a gangster in the 90s and early 2000s. However, he later joined politics and was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Allahabad West constituency in 2002. He was also the Member of Parliament from Phulpur constituency from 2004 to 2009.