Gangster Atiq Ahmad Shot Dead in UP; 42 Rounds Fired

In a shocking turn of events, former gangster and politician Atiq Ahmad was shot dead on Saturday inside the premises of MLN Medical College in Prayagraj.

This incident comes just two days after his son Asad was killed in an encounter. According to reports, Atiq and his aide Ashraf were being taken for a medical examination when they were fired upon by two-three people.

The killing was captured live on television channels as Atiq and Ashraf were about to speak to the media. The sound of indiscriminate fire was heard as both of them collapsed on the ground. Atiq was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, Atiq and Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Dhoomanganj police station. It is not yet clear who was behind the attack, and an investigation has been launched.

Atiq Ahmad had a notorious past as a gangster in the 90s and early 2000s. However, he later joined politics and was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Allahabad West constituency in 2002. He was also the Member of Parliament from Phulpur constituency from 2004 to 2009.