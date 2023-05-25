Atiq-Ashraf Killings: Three Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

A court in Uttar Pradesh sent the three killers of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday.
The three accused, identified as Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya, were produced before Prayagraj Magistrate court earlier today and were sent to judicial custody. They will be produced again on June 7, reports stated.
It may be mentioned that on April 15, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead inside the premises of MLN Medical College in Prayagraj. The killing was captured live on television channels as Atiq and Ashraf were about to speak to the media. The sound of indiscriminate fire was heard as both of them collapsed on the ground.
Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by the three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction.
Meanwhile, five officers of the Uttar Pradesh Police were suspended over the killings. Shahganj Inspector or Station Officer (SO) Ashwani Kumar Singh, two inspectors, and two constables are those who were suspended for dereliction of duty. The five officers were posted at the Shahganj police station. The medical college where Ahmed and his brother were murdered comes under the jurisdiction of Shahganj Police.