Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Praises Assam's Fight Against Child Marriage
During the first day of The Conclave 2024, Sadin-Pratidin Group Director Mrs. Smitakshi B. Goswami engaged in a meaningful conversation with social activist and Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi.
In the tete-a-tete, Satyarthi highlighted the significant strides made in Assam, where child marriage has been reduced by an impressive 81% and also reflected on the importance of combating child exploitation and the potential for complete eradication of the harmful practice in the state.
He also mentioned that he had been in contact with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying that the agencies in the state have been very cooperative in regards to eradicating the age-old societal menace.
Introducing Satyarthi, Mrs. Goswami described him as “a real-life hero, a timeless crusader against child labor and exploitation, who has dedicated his entire life to protecting the most vulnerable sections of society.”
When asked about the motivation behind his child rights movement, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Satyarthi shared a memory from his childhood.
“Before answering your question, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Pratidin Time for hosting me here and organizing this Conclave,” he began.
He recalled a defining incident from 1990 that compelled him to abandon his engineering career.
Satyarthi reflected on his early years: “I was born in an ordinary family, and my school was a modest primary school. On my first day, I saw a boy of my age sitting at the school gate, a cobbler boy. I was disappointed to see him looking at our feet, perhaps hoping for shoe-shining jobs.”
He continued, “I asked my teacher, ‘Why is the child sitting outside and not in the classroom?’ The teacher suggested I focus on making friends. But on my way home, I saw the boy again under the open sky. This continued for years, and I felt increasingly disappointed and angry.”
“One day, I gathered my courage to speak with the boy and his father. The father, folding his hands due to caste hierarchy, said, ‘Babuji, you are born to school; we are born to work.’ His words struck me deeply, and I cried. This was not just an answer but a challenge for my life: Why do some children have to work at the cost of their childhood, freedom, and future?”
Satyarthi’s reflections led him to question societal norms and pursue a path dedicated to child rights.
“My parents wanted me to become an engineer, and I did. But that passion for child rights followed me, and I decided to abandon my career,” he said, highlighting that his movement arose in a time when child rights were not widely recognized, with the UN only adopting a framework in 1989.
Mrs. Goswami noted that Satyarthi’s organization has liberated over 130,000 children from labor, trafficking, and other dire circumstances. When asked about the source of his compassion, Satyarthi asserted, “We don’t need to borrow or buy compassion from outside. We are all born with it.”
In a discussion about child marriage, Mrs. Goswami highlighted Assam’s impressive 81% reduction in the practice. She questioned Satyarthi on the possibility of completely eradicating child marriage across India.
Satyarthi responded, “If you can abolish 81% of child marriage in just 3-4 years, would you agree it’s possible to eliminate it entirely?” He asked the audience.
“It is very much possible. I have been in contact with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state’s child rights commission. All agencies in Assam have been very cooperative. We have an office in Guwahati and have organized several marches and events,” he stated confidently.
He further said, “Child marriage is nothing but a social sanction, a license for the perpetual rape of young girls and women. It ruins their future and is a crime against humanity.”
Earlier today, Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the event. The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a warm welcome from Sadin-Pratidin Group owner, Shri Jayanta Baruah.
The Conclave 2024 is organized by the Pratidin Media Network in collaboration with Dalmia Cement and Annapurna and is being held at The Ashok hotel in New Delhi on October 5 and 6. Following the success of previous editions, this year’s event promises to elevate the dialogue further among policymakers, intellectuals, and key stakeholders regarding the Northeast's integration with national growth.
Today's itinerary includes seven sessions featuring insightful conversations and panel discussions. The day kicked off with a session on women and children’s safety, focusing on the fight against child trafficking, led by Nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi in conversation with Smitakshi B Goswami, Director of the Sadin-Pratidin Group.
Following this, a panel discussion on climate change adaptation strategies will be moderated by Pratidin Time political editor Nayan Pratim Kumar, featuring experts such as Jatindra Sarma and Dr. Mitul Baruah.