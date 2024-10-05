Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Praises Assam's Fight Against Child Marriage

In the tete-a-tete, Satyarthi highlighted the significant strides made in Assam, where child marriage has been reduced by an impressive 81% and also reflected on the importance of combating child exploitation and the potential for complete eradication of the harmful practice in the state.

He also mentioned that he had been in contact with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying that the agencies in the state have been very cooperative in regards to eradicating the age-old societal menace.