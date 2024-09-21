Atishi Sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister; Youngest to Hold Post

Atishi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday in a historic ceremony, making her the third woman to hold the office, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.
The oath-taking took place at Raj Bhavan, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administering the ceremony. Alongside Atishi, five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs—Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat—were also sworn in as ministers.
Atishi's appointment follows the resignation of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who stepped down after being granted bail in a high-profile corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy.
The President of India approved Atishi's appointment, which is effective from the date of her swearing-in, while also accepting Kejriwal's resignation.
Atishi, aged 43, is the youngest Chief Minister in Delhi’s history. Before her elevation, she held 14 portfolios in the Kejriwal government, including finance, education, and revenue, playing a crucial role during Kejriwal's absence due to legal challenges.
The new Chief Minister met with Kejriwal and her cabinet ministers prior to the ceremony, which was attended by her parents, Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh. Atishi’s leadership comes at a time of significant political upheaval for the AAP, as several leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh, are embroiled in legal issues.
Upon her appointment, Atishi will face a critical test: securing the trust of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. A session is scheduled for September 26-27, where she must pass a floor test to confirm her government’s legitimacy.
In response to the changing political landscape, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva welcomed Atishi as a woman leader but criticized her record, asserting that she has done little beyond allegations of corruption.
As the new administration takes shape, all eyes will be on Atishi to navigate the challenges ahead, particularly as Delhi approaches assembly elections in February next year.
Kejriwal, upon his release, expressed his intention to engage directly with the electorate, stating, "I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict."
With Atishi at the helm, the AAP aims to maintain its influence in the national capital, while the opposition calls for accountability and transparency in governance.