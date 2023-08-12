Atishi Takes Charge of 2 New Portfolios in Delhi Cabinet

Delhi Minister Atishi was on Saturday given additional portfolios, official information said. The minister will from now on take the charge of Service and Vigilance departments.
Officials said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent a file to lieutenant governor V K Saxena on Tuesday morning and earlier today, this was approved.
With this, the total number of portfolios being handled by the only woman minister in the Delhi cabinet has risen to 14.
Notably, the two portfolios designated to Atishi were earlier held by health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Earlier, Atishi was holding teh Finance, Revenue, Planning, Women and Child Development, Education, Higher Education, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language, Public Works Department, Power and Public Relations departments.