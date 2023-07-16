Delhi Floods: Atishi Visits Relief Camps, Directs Officials to Keep Teams on Alert

In the relief camp at Kashmiri Gate near the Kisan Basti, Ms. Atishi observed that people were facing discomfort due to the heat. In response to this, she instructed the officials to arrange for fans in all the camps to provide relief from the heat.

During her visit to the camp near Signature Bridge, she noticed the issue of allergies among children and instructed officials to deploy an additional medical team for health checkups and ensure necessary medical assistance. She urged the flood-affected victims to shift to the relief camp set up in nearby Delhi government schools until the condition normalizes, as only limited facilities can be provided in tents.

At the relief camps near Dhai Pusta and Annapurna Mata Mandir in Sonia Vihar, Ms. Atishi distributed relief materials to the affected people. People informed her about the shortage of toilets in the camp, responding to which she immediately instructed the officials to arrange for additional toilets and maintain proper hygiene to prevent water-borne diseases.

During her visit, Ms. Atishi instructed the officials to remain alert until the situation normalizes and ensure that all necessary facilities are provided at the relief camps. She mentioned that the recent decrease in the water level of the Yamuna was good news for everyone, but until the situation was completely normal, the government would remain on alert and work to provide all possible assistance to the affected people.