'Sad Day for Delhi': AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Atishi's CM Appointment

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has accused Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi of having familial connections with SAR Geelani, a figure accused in the 2001 Parliament attack case but later acquitted by the Supreme Court.
She also claimed that Atishi’s parents also tried to overturn Afzal Guru’s death sentence by writing mercy petitions in favor of him.
In a post on X, Maliwal claimed that Atishi’s parents had close ties with Geelani, who was linked to a 2016 event honoring Afzal Guru, a convicted terrorist.
"Atishi Marlena's parents had close ties with SAR Geelani. Gilani was accused of having a hand in the attack on Parliament. In 2016, he organised a programme in the memory of Afzal Guru at the Press Club of Delhi," she posted.
"Atishi Marlena's parents were with Gilani on stage in that programme. Slogans were raised in this programme - "If one Afzal dies, lakhs will be born.", "Kashmir demands freedom". Atishi Marlena's parents have written an article titled "Arrest and torture of Syed Geelani". God protect Delhi!" she added.
Maliwal’s allegations come as Atishi was elected as the leader of the AAP Legislature Party. Maliwal alleged that Atishi’s parents wrote mercy petitions to overturn Afzal Guru’s death sentence, expressing concerns over Atishi’s upcoming role as Chief Minister.
"This is an extremely unfortunate day for Delhi. A woman like Atishi is going to become the CM of Delhi, whose own family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from the death penalty," Maliwal said.
"Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the President several times, that he is innocent, that he should not be hanged, that he is a victim of political conspiracy. How wrong is this? Today, Atishi will become the CM but we all know that she will be only a "dummy CM". Still, this is a major issue because she will be the CM and this matter is directly linked to the security of the country as well as Delhi. God save the people of Delhi from such a CM,” Maliwal further said.
On Tuesday, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi Chief Minister, paving the way for Atishi’s appointment. Atishi, who was chosen by AAP legislators to succeed Kejriwal, met with Lt Governor VK Saxena to formally claim the position.
In her statement, Atishi expressed disappointment over Kejriwal’s resignation and said that the public’s support for Kejriwal remains strong.
Atishi, representing the Kalkaji constituency, is set to take the oath as Chief Minister during a special Assembly session scheduled for September 26-27. Reports indicate that there will be no Deputy Chief Minister, and Atishi's appointment is expected to proceed smoothly following her unanimous selection by AAP MLAs.