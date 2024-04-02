Atishi's Big Claim, Says BJP Attempting To Coerce Her Into Joining Party Or Face Arrest

When asked about the ED's statement mentioning her and Saurabh Bharadwaj's names in court, the AAP leader said, "The ED took Saurabh Bharadwaj and my name in court, on the basis of a statement that is available with the ED and CBI for one and a half years; this statement is in the charge sheet of the ED. This statement is also in the charge sheets of CBI, so what was the reason for raising this statement? The reason for raising this statement was that now the BJP feels that despite Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain being in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is still united and strong. Now they are planning to put the next line of leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party in jail."