PMLA: A Double-Edged Sword In India's Fight Against Financial Crime...

Expansive interpretations by the Supreme Court have broadened the PMLA's scope, curtailed the rights of accused individuals, and intensified its severity. Despite a pending review petition against the judgment, the current stance reinforces stringent application of the PMLA.

Key provisions such as the registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) by the ED, analogous to an FIR, highlight the absence of mandatory provision for supplying a copy to the accused, infringing upon their right to be informed of allegations under Article 21 of the Constitution. Additionally, Section 50's empowerment to summon "any person," including the accused, violates the right against self-incrimination (Article 20(3)).