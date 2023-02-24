Aurangabad Renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

The Central Government has approved the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday approved the proposal and said the central government had "no objection" to the change in names of the two cities in Maharashtra.

The news was shared by Maharashtra deputy chief minister of Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter.

Aurangabad derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named for a 20th century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad. Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the eldest son of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha state founded by his father.