Authorities Demolish Houses of Gang-Rape Accused in MP

Authorities of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday demolished the houses of three accused in a gang rape case.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped by six men near the district’s famous Ashtbuji temple on September 16.

According to reports, she went to the temple with her friend where the heinous crime was committed and the accused snatched their mobile phones and also beat the victim and her friend.

So far, the police have arrested three accused and three others are absconding.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the district said, “The police took action soon after receiving the information. The accused have been booked under sections 376, 395 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The absconding accused will be arrested soon.”