Avalanche Warning Issued for 7 Districts in J&K

An avalanche warning has been issued on Friday for seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to reports, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued the warning stating, “Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2500 to 3200 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla and Kupwara districts for the next 24 hours.”

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres over the Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours,” it added.

People living in the mentioned areas were advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.

Earlier on April 6, the northeastern state Sikkim was hit by a massive avalanche killing at least six people.

According to PTI report, the avalanche struck at 15th Mile in Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula in Sikkim where a dozen of people sustained injuries.